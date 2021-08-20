Weight Czech – Declan Geraghty secures big fight abroad

Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] will fight for the first time since his loss to Archie Sharp and will return in a bout of some note.

It has been confirmed this morning that the Dublin southpaw will face Irish-managed South African David Rajuili [12(3)-8(2)-1] in a domestic of sorts next month.

The fight on Saturday September 4th will take place in the Czech Republic of all places, landing on an MSM-POL card at the Clarion Congress Hotel in the city of Ostrava.

Having had all previous major fights at super featherweight, 31-year-old Geraghty will jump two classes up to light welterweight for the 12 rounder where the UBO title will be on the line.

Veteran Rajuili will also be climbing up in weight. A former ABU and South African title challenger as well a winner of a number of WBF belts, the 32-year-old has caused upsets throughout his career and will be looking to pull off another here.

The German-based African signed with Boxing Ireland Promotions earlier this year and immediately got to work looking for matches with fighters in that stable. However, it was the recently-departed Joe Fitzpatrick which gained the most traction, with the Geraghty bout now coming somewhat out of left-field.

EU silver medallist and double Irish Elite champion Geraghty has been vocal throughout the pandemic period looking for fights and now gets his chance for another decent away-day win following scalps of Michael Roberts Jr and Johnny Quigley in the past.

The move up in weight is perhaps the most intriguing aspect here for ‘Pretty Boy’ who feels a switch may add greater punch resistance to his already silky skills.