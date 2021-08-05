WE HAVE A FIGHT – Weight issue resolved – Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny weigh-in in Belfast

We have a fight.

Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny both weighed in at the Devenish today and will trade leather in a mouthwatering world-level all-Irish fight at the Falls Park tomorrow night.

Events during the week and at the final press conference in particular raised minimal concerns the bill topping bout may not go ahead.

‘The Power’ revealed he had considered pulling out and there were issues to be resolved, claiming he had agreed to fight at super bantamweight.

Team Conlan argued a 124lbs catchweight had been agreed and it had been announced the WBA Interim world title would be on the line.

The weight issues seem to have been resolved as both fighters weighed in in front of a sizeable crowd this afternoon – and the fight goes ahead.

IT’S ON! MICK CONLAN & TJ DOHENY WEIGH IN WITH AN INTENSE STARE DOWN (FU… https://t.co/PxhQJYAnuX via @YouTube — craig stephen (@boxannouncer) August 5, 2021

Belfast’s Conlan stripped to the nip and tipped the scales at 124lbs.2oz, while Portlaoise native came in at 123.8lbs.

The fight is the highest-level all-Irish fight in recent memory – perhaps stretching back to Johnny Caldwell v Freddie Gilroy in 1962.

Having worked his way up into the mandatory position, southpaw Doheny sensationally won the IBF super bantamweight title in Japan back in 2018, defeating home favourite Ryosuke Iwasa. A deal with Matchroom and one successful defence followed before a narrow defeat in a Fight of the Year unification with Danny Roman. Doheny’s rebuild, though, was derailed last year when he lost a sluggish eight-rounder to Romanian Ionut Baluta in Dubai.

Baluta went on to stop Davey Oliver Joyce and put it up to Conlan in April but was outpointed. That win saw 29-year-old Olympic medal winner and former amateur world #1 Conlan solidify his place atop the WBO rankings and he is now eyeing up the winner of September’s WBO-WBC unification between Stephen Fulton and Brandon Figueroa. First, however, he must pass this acid test versus 34-year-old Doheny – who himself is looking the jump back up the ladder into title fights having stepped on a snake in Dubai.