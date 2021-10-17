Watch Out I’m Coming – Francy Luzoho Making Moves

Francy Luzoho [4(2)-1(0)] has put all super featherweights of note on notice.

The Dublin fighter registered his second win since ending a two-year absence from the ring in Germany two weeks ago – and now with two rust-freeing bouts under his belt is ready to start picking up the pace.

The keen to fight 26-year-old has his eye in and is now ready to put some higher profile targets in his sights.

“I felt great after the win especially after a last-minute change of opponent and fighting someone heavier, a super featherweight verus a welter it was a fun experience,” the former lightweight told Irish-boxing.com after his most recent win.

“Although I was a lot lighter I felt extremely strong and after the fight, a lot of people said the super featherweight division should watch out – and it should because I’m coming.”

To arrive higher up the boxing ladder, secure regular, as well as progressive bouts Luzoho, is relocating to England, where he will team up with a new managerial and promotional team.

The Congolese Dub told Irish-boxing.com he has yet decide who to sign with but has offers on the table and predicts big news is just around the corner.

“At the moment all I can say is I’ll be relocating to England to further my career and take it to the next level,” Luzoho explained speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“There’s news dropping soon. Watch this space and let’s just say big things to come. First things first I have to get my house in order.

“I’m getting a new trainer and new management team. I have a couple of deals to look at and a few more people to talk to but after my profile and value have gone up even more.”