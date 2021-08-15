WATCH – Mike Perez register KO title win in Dubai

Mike Perez came back with a bang over the weekend.

The Cork based Cuban took to the ring in Dubai on Friday, in what was his first fight since he defeated Puerto Rican Keith Tapia for a ranking title in Orlando back in October of 2018.

The former heavyweight Prizefighter winner appeared on Legacy and Queensbury Promotions card at the Hotel Atlantis The Palm, Dubai.

The 35-year-old took on and accounted for Nigerian Tony Salam, a Southern Area title winner. The ‘Cuban Rebel’ showed little signs of ring rust and dominated from the off, eventually getting the Stoke-based fighter out of there in round 3.

The 35-year-old picked up the WBA Intercontinental ranking title and presumably a world ranking, which may lead to another run at a world title.

Perez improved his record to 25 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 16 knockouts thanks to the win, while ‘Sugar’ Salam dropped his to 14 wins, 3 losses and 9 knockouts.