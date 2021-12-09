Watch – Internet Sensation floors Jono Carroll

Social media star Abdu Rozik warmed up for his possible fight with Hasbulla by taking out Irish star Jono Carroll [20(5)-2(0)-1] in Dubai.

The Tajikistan born viral sensation, whose rivalry with Hasbulla could lead to a UFC fight, is in Dubai as a guest of Probellum ahead of their ‘historic’ fight card at the Coca Cola Arena this weekend.

Rozik, who has millions of followers on Tik Tok, jumped in the ring during the public workout ahead of the Sonny Edwards topped bill to fight Carroll.

The pair were shown with Rozik fighting against Carroll who was on his knees feinting with his hands behind his back.

Carroll then rose to his feet before Rozik threw a ‘brutal’ punch that sent him diving towards the floor and being counted out.

‘King Kong’ will face Aelio Mesquita [20(18)-5(4)-1] on a card that includes two world title fights.

The Dublin southpaw was last seen defeating American Andy Vences at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Miami. That points win moved the Finglas fighter into WBA pole and left him next in line for the WBA world title.

The Dubliner, who challenged Tevin Farmer for the IBF super featherweight world title in March of 2019, is now just awaiting the winner of champion Roger Gutiérrez’s defense against Chris Colbert.

That world title fight has been pushed back to January so rather than rest on his laurels the Spain based fighter decided to take a Dubal December fight.

Mesquita has impressed in his home country and is unbeaten in Brazil, winning 18 by way of knockout in South America. He usually loses when he travels, although when he has left Brazil he has shared the ring with fighters like Shakur Stevenson, Saul Rodriguez and Gabriel Flores Jr.