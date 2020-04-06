Logo

Watch Amy Broadhurst throw down as a 7-year-old in her first ever fight

April 6, 2020
The signs were there 16 years ago.

Amy Broadhurst has shared a video of her first ever fight online today and it makes for impressive watching.

Even as a 7-year-old the Dundalk fighter showed real promise. ‘Baby Canelo’ wasn’t lacking confidence as she took the fight to her male counterpart and showed little by way of debut nerves.

Take a look below:

Broadhurst, who has already been voted Dundalk’s greatest ever sports star, has gone on to deliver in the early promise, but at just 23 could achieve a lot more.

The Louth fighter has won 18 Irish titles across the age groups and grades, has collected 5 European gold medals in the underage ranks and Elite European bronze in 2019.

With World Champion Kellie Harrington populating her weight class, Broadhurst’s Tokyo 2020 hopes appear slim. However, the Elite level operator would be a Paris 2024 medal hope.

