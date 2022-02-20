‘Wasn’t my night but I’m Healthy’ – Craig McCarthy shares message with fans after Sky defeat

Craig McCarthy reassured his loyal following he was in good health after his defeat to Bradley Rea on Saturday night.

The Waterford middleweight was stung early by ‘Sting Rea’ and was on the wrong end of what looked like a heavy stoppage defeat.

Indeed, such was the nature of the knockout that there was widespread fan concern post the fight. However, within hours of what was a first career reverse, ‘Built2Last’ was online revealing he wasn’t hurt.

The Neil Power managed fighter also took time to thank his following and his home county for the support he received before during and after the bout.

Speaking online he said: “Waterford you are all amazing I absolutely love you all to bits. The support you’ve all showed me is on a different level. Dam I’m proud. Wasn’t my night tonight but I’m healthy for my kids. Wow just wow to everything and everyone. All my love. Yee legendzzz.”

The 34-year-old was in buoyant mood despite suffering defeat and seemed to have enjoyed his week in the spotlight, the end result aside.

Rumour suggests the Deise fighter could return home this summer and top another show in Waterford.

