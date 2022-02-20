Headline News News Pro News 

‘Wasn’t my night but I’m Healthy’ – Craig McCarthy shares message with fans after Sky defeat

Jonny Stapleton

Craig McCarthy reassured his loyal following he was in good health after his defeat to Bradley Rea on Saturday night.

The Waterford middleweight was stung early by ‘Sting Rea’ and was on the wrong end of what looked like a heavy stoppage defeat.

Indeed, such was the nature of the knockout that there was widespread fan concern post the fight. However, within hours of what was a first career reverse, ‘Built2Last’ was online revealing he wasn’t hurt.

The Neil Power managed fighter also took time to thank his following and his home county for the support he received before during and after the bout.

Speaking online he said: “Waterford you are all amazing I absolutely love you all to bits. The support you’ve all showed me is on a different level. Dam I’m proud. Wasn’t my night tonight but I’m healthy for my kids. Wow just wow to everything and everyone. All my love. Yee legendzzz.”

The 34-year-old was in buoyant mood despite suffering defeat and seemed to have enjoyed his week in the spotlight, the end result aside.

Rumour suggests the Deise fighter could return home this summer and top another show in Waterford.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Keeler and Carroll secure summer Matchroom dates

irishboxing

WATCH: ‘Conor McGregor – I Am Boxing’

Joe O'Neill

Upset knockout win has knocked down doors for Vladimir Belusky – big offers coming in

Jonny Stapleton