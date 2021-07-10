Victim of a good shot not shot – Julio Cesar determined to fight on

Julio Cesar Carvalho [3(1)-5(4)] is taking defeat on the chin much better than he took the shot that inflicted the surprise reverse.

The Belfast super-middleweight was prevented from building on a super 2019 by the powerful Fernando Heredia on Celtic Clash 11.

Cesar was caught clean early by a fighter highlighted as a potential banana skin and never recovered.

Considering he already had four defeats on his ledger some queried whether or not the 39-year-old would fight on post the stoppage loss.

However, the fighter is adamant he will continue to compete and will enjoy success in the ring.

“I’m no different to any other boxing I can’t wait to get back in the mix of things. This is what we do. The plan, for now, is to get back in the gym and go from there.

“I’m definitely not looking to retire. I will be a world champion mark my words. Things didn’t go my way. I have to learn from the fight and continue to look ahead to the ultimate goal.”

Reflecting on a first loss since March of 2019, ‘The Gladiator’ claimed there was more to it than just getting caught by a solid shot.

“Part of it was just about him landing a good punch but there was a bit more to it than that. My training went perfectly but there was a lack of preparation in other areas. I was well prepared and ready but once in Spain the Heat, accommodation, sleep, rest, and more affected me,” he continues before expressing gratitude for all the support he received.

“I would like to thank everyone for the support before, during, and after my fight.”