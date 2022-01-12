Under-18 Women’s Championships FULL DRAW
The Under-18 and Under-22 Championships return this weekend.
Both eagerly anticipated underage tournaments glove off in the National Stadium on Friday January 14 with finals night scheduled for February 14.
Below is the full draw for the Women’s Under-18 Championships.
National Under-18 Championships 48kg
National Under-18 Championships 50kg
National Under-18 Championships 52kg
National Under-18 Championships 54kg
National Under-18 Championships 57kg
National Under-18 Championships 63kg
National Under-18 Championships 66kgs
National Under-18 Championships 70kg
National Under-18 Championships 81kg
National Under-18 Championships 82kg