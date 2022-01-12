Amateur Headline News News 

Under-18 Women’s Championships FULL DRAW

Jonny Stapleton

The Under-18 and Under-22 Championships return this weekend.

Both eagerly anticipated underage tournaments glove off in the National Stadium on Friday January 14 with finals night scheduled for February 14.

Below is the full draw for the Women’s Under-18 Championships.

National Under-18 Championships 48kg

National Under-18 Championships 50kg

National Under-18 Championships 52kg

National Under-18 Championships 54kg

National Under-18 Championships 57kg

National Under-18 Championships 63kg

National Under-18 Championships 66kgs

National Under-18 Championships 70kg

National Under-18 Championships 81kg

National Under-18 Championships 82kg

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

