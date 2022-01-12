Under-18 Women’s Championships FULL DRAW

The Under-18 and Under-22 Championships return this weekend.

Both eagerly anticipated underage tournaments glove off in the National Stadium on Friday January 14 with finals night scheduled for February 14.

Below is the full draw for the Women’s Under-18 Championships.

National Under-18 Championships 48kg

National Under-18 Championships 50kg

National Under-18 Championships 52kg

National Under-18 Championships 54kg

National Under-18 Championships 57kg

National Under-18 Championships 63kg

National Under-18 Championships 66kgs

National Under-18 Championships 70kg

National Under-18 Championships 81kg

National Under-18 Championships 82kg