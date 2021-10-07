Headline News News Pro News 

‘Treaty Trouble’ – Tracey Duggan Becomes Limerick’s Latest Pro

‘Treaty Trouble’ Tracey Duggan comes to the pro ranks ready to stir things up.

Duggan is the latest Limerick boxer to sign pro terms, the latest addition to the female paid ranks and the latest Muay Thai convert.

In fact, the Eiremuaysiam Thaiboxing Gym fighter comes from the same stable as recent headline-grabber Jamie Morrissey [2(1)-0] and followed a similar path to the pros as the 27-year-old soon-to-be title challenger.

Duggan worked under Robert Ng in the Muay Thai world before transitioning to boxing under the guidance of Graham McCormack [6(1)-0] coach Shaun Kelly.

Now having undergone the transformation the Limerick Coty fighter has confirmed she will turn over. Duggan has signed terms with Boxing Ireland, will be managed by Stephen Sharpe, and promoted by the people behind the Celtic Clash series.

By all accounts, Duggan gained real notoriety on the Irish Muay Thai scene for her willingness to fight, the regularity which she fought at her toughness in competition.

The grapevine suggests she will come into the pro ranks with a similar ready-to-fight attitude and won’t have issue dropping some names.

Duggan is hoping to campaign in and around featherweight and should prove an interesting addition to the female scene.

