Treacy secures promotional backing – Path clear for Ryan fight?

Eddie Treacy has teamed up with Mark Dunlop just in time for a TV show.

‘The Honey Badger’ is the latest new addition to Team MHD, having signed with the promotional outfit over the weekend.

It sees the Bray native make Former European Champion Tommy McCarthy, soon to be EU title challenger Eric Donovan, reigning BUI Celtic champion Colm Muprhy, Ruadhan Farrell and fellow light middleweights Owen O’Neill and Owen Duffy stablemates.

The Mark Buckley trained 154lbs fighter ended a two-year ring sabbatical with a four-round victory over Dario Barosa on Celtic Clash 12 in Belfast last September but hasn’t fought since.

He has been in limbo after the unfortunate demise of Boxing Ireland but now has the backing of Dunlop and may be considered for the September 24 Eric Donovan topped TG4 show.

The move may also pave the way for a Paul Ryan clash. The Wicklow fighter has called for a title fight with the Dub and Ryan has responded positively. The problem with that fight previously, was neither were promotionally aligned, so there was no obvious home for the mouth-watering fight. That is no longer the case, although Dunlop may have other plans for the entertaining light middleweight including some in stable battles.