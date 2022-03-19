HE’S BACK – TJ Doheny DESTROYS Mexican in Dubai

TJ Doheny got back to winning ways in violent fashion today in the Middle East.

The Laois super bantamweight destroyed tough Cesar Juarez in just two rounds on a Probellum show in Dubai, stopping the Mexican quicker than any opponent previously.

Dominant from the off at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, ‘The Power’ proved once again that he has real pop and the former world champion is now firmly back in the frame for another title shot.

It was a return to Dubai for Doheny where he aimed to banish the demons of a shock loss to Ionut Baluta two years ago. The Portlaoise southpaw had shown subsequently that he still had plenty left to give in a game showing versus Mick Conlan and laid down something of a marker this afternoon.

Juarez had spent almost the last decade at a high level, usually as the opponent, but causing his share of surprises. There had been losses to the likes of Nonito Donaire, Isaac Dogboe, Ryosuke Iwasa, Angelo Leo, and Jordan Gill but also wins over contenders like Albert Pagara and Cesar Seda among others. However, a combination of being perhaps past his best and facing a reinvigorated Doheny meant that it was an early night for the Mexican.

Unlike his last outing in the UAE, Doheny began this fight purposefully, targeting the body and causing Juarez some early discomfort.

Switching upstairs in the second, Doheny floored Juarez, walking him on to a perfect left hook and, with a minute to go in the round and a sustained barrage coming in from the Irishman, the referee waved off the bout soonafter.

Delighted, 35-year-old Doheny improves to 23(17)-3(0) and will have his eyes on any of the champions across 122lbs and 126lbs, while Juarez slips further to 27(20)-10(3).