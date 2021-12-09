Headline News News Pro News 

Title heartbreak for Stevie McKenna – opponent comes in A STONE overweight

Jonny Stapleton

Stevie McKenna [10(9)-0] will no longer fight for the IBF world youth title tomorrow night.

The Monaghan favourite was due to trade leather with  Aziz Quartey [19(18)-5(1)] – in what looked like an interesting clash of punchers – for the progressive strap live on Channel 5.

However, the Ghanaian failed to make weight. Indeed, he missed the welterweight limit by a massive 16lbs, weighing in at 163lbs to ‘The Hitman’s’ 146lbs.

McKenna’s brother Aaron McKenna’s opponent also came in over weight but he still fights for the WBC world youth title on the card.

‘The Silencer’s’ opponent was three pounds over the 160lbs and the fight proceeds with only McKenna allowed to win the title. Thats not the case for Stevie McKenna. The British Boxing Board of Control wouldn’t sanction the fight with such a difference in weight, meaning the fight is off and McKenna will have to wait before fighting for a first pro title.

Irish-boxing.com understands McKenna will still see action and appear on the card in Crystal Palace London. Hennessy Sports have managed to secure a very late replacement for the aggressive puncher and he will now fight Jack Dempsey Ewbank [4-4(1)] over six.

Irish fans will remember the Kent fighter from his fight with Danny Keating last month. Ewbank won his first four but seems to have taken an away corner approach since and comes into this clash on the back of four defeats.

Brett McGinty was due to provide further Irish interest on the card but a shoulder injury ruled him out.

Jonny Stapleton

