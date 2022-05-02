Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Tiernan Bradley set for Irish debut

Tiernan Bradley [4(2)-0] will make his Irish debut later this month.

The Omagh fighter has been added to MHD Promotions Redemption card and will fight in Belfast on May 14.

Bradley takes on Janos Penzes [2(1)-2(1)] at the Europa Hotel in what is his first fight of 2022.

The 25-year-old replaces Matthew Fitzsimons who withdrew from the Eric Donovan topped bill and fights alongside Graham McCormack, Colm Murphy, and Rhuadan Farrell.

After waiting a period of time to debut the older brother of Callum Bradley eventually made his pro bow in December of 2020.

The skilled boxer and former Conor McGregor sparring partner then got busy in 2021 with three fights and three wins in the first eight months of 2021.

However, he has yet to fight this year, something which changes in just over a week.

The fight is ‘Irish’s’ first in Ireland and his first since he teamed up with former pro heavyweight Scot Welch.

