Thomas O’Toole defeats ‘dangerous’ American

Thomas O’Toole dealt with a ‘dangerous’ American with relative ease on Saturday night.

The light heavyweight prospected maintained his unbeaten start to profesional life with a shut-out win on a St. Valentine’s Day Massacre card.

Larry Pryor represented a step up and came into this weekend’s fight on the back of an upset knockout win – but O’Toole handled him, won every round, and registered a 60-54, 60-54, 60-54 points win.

It was the first time ‘The Kid’ went the distance since turning over, having scored two first round knockouts in his previous fights, and he showed he had the stamina for six.

The step up in rounds and the precieved step in opponent all bodes well for the third Irish fighter to get out in 2022. It also sets up a progressive 2022 for the Ryan Roach managed Celtic Eagles graduate, who may now look at appearing on the undercard of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s historic April 30 bout.

The 24-year-olds victory, which played out at Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham, was the second Irish win of the weeked.

Paul Ryan kicked off his year in London on Monday with another vicious early stoppage.

The Dublin light middleweight, a graduate of Bay City, was in action on an MTK Fight Night at the famous York Hall and flattened CJ Wood inside a round of what was meant to be a test.

The win sees O’Toole improve to 3-0, while his opponent drops to 15-24-0.