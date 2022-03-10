Thomas Carty shares old photo to emphasizes how far he has come

It’s not quite one of those making your idol your rival moments – but Thomas Carty [2(1)-0] knows just how excited his 15-year-old self would be to know one day he would share a card with Michael Conlan.

The Dublin heavyweight fights for the third time as a pro in Nottingham this coming Saturday, providing further Irish interest on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s bid to dethrone WBA ‘regular’ world champion Leigh Wood.

In the build-up to the Dazn broadcast Matchroom bill, Carty shared a picture of himself and Conlan online. The photo is of the heavyweight at 15, with the Irish star a day after the Coolock fighter won his first Irish title and not long before the Belfast fighter would travel to London to win Olympic Bronze.

The picture only served to hammer home the magnitude of this weekend’s fight for Carty, as he notes how he has gone from a fan looking for a picture to part of the supporting cast for one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs.

Speaking online the Pascal Collins trained big man said: “This picture aged well, 2012 before Michael Conlan and the rest of the Irish team went off the Olympic Games I had just won my first All Ireland title the night before. 10 years on, I fight on Michael Conlan] undercard Saturday night as he fights to become Ireland’s latest world champion. I’m Living the dream! Saturday Nottingham will be green!”

It’s a massive boost for the Dillian Whyte managed big man, it further cements a working relationship with Matchroom and gives him a chance to impress Eddie Hearn and co.

Carty will also be able to sell himself to the wider Irish audience on a fight night topped by Olympic medal winner Michael

Also appearing on the card are Gary Cully in a mouth-watering fight with former world champion Miguel Vazquez and Caoimhin Agyarko, both former Irish teammates of the heavyweight.