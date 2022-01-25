This Weekends National U18 and U22 Championship Semi Finals

The National Stadium plays host to three days of semi final action this coming weekend.

Young Irish talents from around the country will battle it out for final berths across Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the National U18 and U22 Championships.

The IABA will be streaming the bouts on all three days on Joymo, free of charge and all you need to sign up is an email address.

The IABA will be streaming the bouts on all three days on Joymo, free of charge. You can find all of the streams here and all you need to sign up is an email address.

Friday, January 28th will be streamed here

Saturday, January 29th will be streamed here:

Sunday, January 30th will be streamed here

NATIONAL MEN’S & WOMEN’S UNDER 18 CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

NATIONAL STADIUM FRIDAY 28TH JANUARY

SEMI FINALS

50kg Carleigh Irving (Oakleaf) V Caoimhe Kinsella (St Anthonys/Pats)

52kg Lucy O’Neill (Ballybough) V Sophie O’Sullivan (Mulhuddart)

52kg Ruby Lynch (St Francis) V Esther Lambe (Setanta L)

54kg Shakira Donoghue (Templemore) V Leah O’Keefe (Kanturk)

57kg Yasmin Meredith (Corinthians) V Natalia Fasciszewska (Castlebar)

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh (Mulhuddart) V Cori Gleeson (St Francis)

60kg Ella Hanlon (Ballybough) V Leah Lehane (Rylane)

70kg Grace McAllorum (St Davids) V Laura Moran ( St Annes)

81+kg Cliona Darcy (Tobar Pheadair) V Aine Doyle (St Marys New Ross)

81+kg Nasya McJyn Igelige (Clann Naofa) V Brianna Ryan (St Brigids Kildare)

UNDER 22S

52kg Rachel Lawless (Portlaoise) V Chloe Gabriel (Mulhuddart)

NATIONAL MEN’S & WOMEN’S UNDER 18s CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

NATIONAL STADIUM SATURDAY 29th JANUARY @ 11.00AM

SEMI- FINALS

Red Corner Blue Corner

46kg Brandon Joyce (Cabra) V Louis Rooney (Star)

46kg Dylan Foy (Banbridge) V Denis Aleksandrovs (Smithfield)

51kg Stivan Stina (Celtic Eagles) V Oisin Worsencroft (Riverstown)

54kg Callum Sweeney (Gilford) V Gavin Ryan (Ratoath)

57kg Donagh Keary (Rathfirland) V Raymond Joyce (Clonmel)

57kg Alan Donellan (Midleton) V John Donoghue (St Michaels Athy)

60kg Josh McDonagh (Sean McDermott)V Brian Gilroy (Fr Flanagans)

60kg Jason Nevin (Olympic L) V Michael Faulkner (Fr Horgans)

63.5kg Tom McDonnell (Docklands) V Luke Hall (Rochfordbridge)

63.5kg Jack Daly (Castlebar) V Cian Cramer (Cabra)

67kg Christopher Joyce (Cabra) V David Blaney (Navan)

67kg Billy Moran (St Pauls W) V Jim Donovan (Our Lady of Lourdes)

71kg Bobbi Flood (Cabra) V Evan Kirwan (Drimnagh)

71kg James McGuinness (St Monicas) V TJ King (Phoenix Ballyboughal)

75kg Cyrus Palmer (Celtic Eagles) V Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown)

75kg Feidhlem Behan (St Michaels Athy) V Troy Noman (Cherry Orchard)

80kg Kaleb Tigue (Cove) V Ryan Murphy (Neilstown)

80kg Thomas Quinn McDonagh (Tredagh)V Charlie Neill (Ardoyne)

86kg Sean Trant (Monkstown D) V Michael O’Loughlin (Celtic Eagles)

86kg Jake Walker (Lisburn) V Nathan Ojo (Esker)

92kg Kai Reilly (Glasnevin) V David Joseph McDonagh (Olympic C)

92kg Joe Hutchinson (Neilstown) V Tyler Meade (Golden Cobra)

UNDER 22s

92kg Adedalopo Shoemfun (Celtic Eagles) V Cathal Crowley (Spartan)

NATIONAL MEN’S & WOMEN’S UNDER 22s CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

NATIONAL STADIUM SUNDAY 30th JANUARY @ 11.00AM

SEMI- FINALS

Red Corner Blue Corner

54kg Patrick O’Donnell (Charleville) V Nathan O’Hara (Paulstown)

57kg Mark Pabilona (St Saviours OBA) V Adam Clark (Crumlin)

57kg Karl Sheridan (Cherry Orchard) V Jake McMahon (Liberty)

60kg Keelan Roche (St Aidans) V Killian Geraghty (Crumlin)

60kg Rhys Owens (Erne) V Paul Loonam (St Carthages)

63.5kg Gareth Dowling (Docklands) V Kai Davis (Arklow)

63.5kg Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) V James McDonagh (St Pauls W)

67kg Matthew Tyndall (Docklands) V Barry O’Connor (Northside)

67kg Ben Ferran (Clonard A) V Cian Reddy (Portlaoise)

71kg Jack Gill (Drimnagh) V Stephen McCarthy (Charleville)

71kg John Boyd (Gleann) V Darragh Gilroy (Fr Flanagans)

75kg Sean Butler (Riverstown) V Eoghan Lavin (Ballyhaunis)

75kg Eamon Maughan (Cavan) V Liam Brennan (Sacred Heart L)

80kg Luke Barrett (St Pauls W) V Fernandez Badejo (Maynooth)

80kg Jack Lawlor (Templemore) V Jimmy Doyle (Templemore)

86kg Ethan Douglas (Cairn Lodge) V Jason Myers (Titans)

86kg Kane Tucker (Emerald A) V Luke Walsh (Raging Bull)

92+kg David O’Byrne (St Francis) V Oweney McDonagh (St Annes)