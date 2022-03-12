‘This man is going to put it on me’- Liam Gaynor Expects Step up Test

Liam Gaynor [7-1] believes he’ll prove he is step up ready and against game opposition tomorrow night.

The Kilnamangh Kid ensures there is Irish interest away from the massive DAZN broadcast Michael Conlan – Leigh Wood topped card tonight.

The Tallaght fighter competes at the Bolton Whites Hotel for the fourth time since relocating to the North of England. It’s not as glamorous as the Motor Point Arena but Gaynor is set for a very interesting, potentially entertaining and possibly dangerous fight.

At first glance, Johnny Phillips [5(2)-8(1)] may not look that threatening but he has been competitive against some solid names and is said to fancy his chances against the Dubliner.

Gaynor, 24 knows a step up awaits, is expecting a game opponent and predicts he’ll have to be at his best to win.

.

“I’m expecting a tough challenge on the weekend. Jonny Phillips has only lost to the best in the country. This man is going to put it on me and I need to be on my finest form Saturday,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s definitely a good fighter who took some big step-ups in the last 2 years but has been on the wrong end of the decision,” he adds before pointing out further reason he has to be on the ball.

“He’s had a good rest over Christmas after the Robbie Davies jr loss and I’m guessing he’s planning on coming back with a win with a 8-week training camp behind him.”

It’s certainly a test for the Tallaght talent but a test he is happy to sit and confident of passing.

Gaynor believes victory over Phillips will help him transition toward domestic honours.

“I am at a much higher level then he is and can move onto bigger and better things after it. It is the step up of opponent that I need that will give me that boost. I do hope I can move onto an Irish or Celtic title after this one maybe before or after summer if the right fight is on the table for me.”