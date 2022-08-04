Things heat up on line between ‘The Real Deal’s’

It’s all kicking off between ‘The Real Deal’s’ Dylan Moran [16(6)-1(1)] and Paddy Donovan [8(6)-0].

The Irish welterweight duo are sharing insults online and threatening to take centre stage in the middle of a Commonwealth Games medal haul and Michael Conlan fight week.

Responding to the Limerick man inadvertently labeling him ‘mediocre’ when trying to let Saturday night’s ‘Return of the Mick’ opponent, Tom Hill know what time it is, Deise’s Moran laughed at the ‘couldn’t hold my gear bag’ suggestions – and let it known he fight his fellow Munster man ‘no problem’.

The Waterford fighter, who is on the verge of announcing some big news, urged Donovan to take care of business on the Michael Conlan undercard at the SSE Arena on Saturday and then get in touch about making a fight.

Donovan, who just fulfilled media duties in Belfast ahead of his appearance on the stacked Top Rank and Conlan boxing card, responded on Instagram and went the Jake Paul route sharing clips of Moran’s sole care defeat.