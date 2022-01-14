‘There were some dark days after that fight’ – Paddy Gallagher still laments controversial Feile defeat

Paddy Gallagher admits his controversial defeat Chris Jenkins lead to a period of depression he found hard to shake.

‘The Pat Man’s’ 2019 Feile fight with the then British and Commonwealth title holder was stopped on cuts not long after the Belfast man had twice dropped Jenkins – and looked well on course for a career best win as a result.

However, the fight went to the cards early and it was Jenkins’s hand that was raised. To make matters worse it was since proved the cuts were caused by punches and not clashes of heads, meaning the popular and entertaining home fighter should have secured a TKO win.

It was a massive blow for the popular boxing figure and one he admits he has struggled to come to terms with. Not to mention the fact it might just be the Commonwealth Games medal winner’s last fight rubbed further salt in the wounds and prompted periods of depression for the fan friendly operator.

“It was hard to take,” said Gallagher in an honest and open Sunday World interview. “To be beaten by a point when I should have won by TKO fair and square was difficult to accept.

“If it had gone my way it could have opened up a path to European titles and, who knows, maybe even a world title if I was lucky.

“I’m a box-office-type of fighter. The fans love my style because I just give everything.

“I always say my style might not be head friendly, but it’s certainly fan friendly so if I’d got the result I deserved from the Jenkins fight things could have been much different.

“Instead, it looks like it’s probably my last fight. There were some dark days after that fight.”

Gallagher hasn’t fought since and hasn’t ever looked like coming back.

If that is to be it fans will be disappointed but grateful for some great nights. Gallagher entertained throughout his career and didn’t get the rewards his efforts deserved, particularly when you take into consideration the Jenkins fight.

Reflecting on his innings the infectious character reveals it has flown by.

“I had always said when I was younger that I’d retire from boxing when I was 30 but I just didn’t think it would come this fast.

“I won the Commonwealth gold medal when I was just 21 and I thought 30 was miles away. Now I’m going to be 33 in April.

“When you’re gone, you’re gone. At 21 I had such expectations and when they don’t come true then it messes you up.

“I don’t feel I got out of boxing what I deserved to, or at least what I should have got out of it,” he adds before revealing he is on top of depression tendencies at the present time.

“I speak and I live my life like I box – everything is full tilt.

“I’ve battled depression and it’s a constant battle which I’ll always have, but at the minute I’m doing well,” he explains.

“In 2019 I lost my stepfather suddenly who had been a massive part of my life, and because I was training for a big fight at the time I didn’t get to properly grieve for him.

“There’s always things to have to deal with in life.

“After my last fight, I lost my way, so to speak. I’d say to any young fella struggling with their mental health it’s OK to go and speak to someone.”

Gallagher has opened a new gym ‘The Lad Fitness’ beside the Gleann where he still frequents.

“It’s hard because I see Lewis Crocker and Owen O’Neill boxing every day and it’s like being a drug addict surrounded by drugs. I just want to be in there competing like them.

“I’m not big-headed or anything but I have to admit I miss the praise and the attention from boxing. It’s hard to deal with the loss of boxing but I’m coming to terms with it now, I think.

“I’m realising I still have a lot to offer boxing and I still have a career in the sport – it just won’t be in the ring competitively.

“I’m accepting I could be of help to the young lads coming through the club. I made plenty of mistakes and made plenty of bad decisions and I’ll be here to talk to any of them if they want some advice.”