The Top 5 Irish Themed Slot Games

When it comes to online casino gaming, slots are number one. The intense and fast-paced action of spinning the reels on an action-packed slot game is hard to rival with other casino games.

You can also find them in almost any theme imaginable – from fantasy worlds with dragons and wizards to slots based on real-life Intellectual Properties such as films and bands.

Whilst it can be hard to find the perfect slot game, browsing the different themes and categories is made easy with sites such as SlotSource.

Speaking of slot game themes, one of the more interesting ones you can find is that of Irish culture and lore. So buckle up as we take a deep dive into five of the most popular online slots that feature Irish themes and icons.

5. Leprechaun Goes Egypt

You read that right – a leprechaun/Egyptian crossover. This online slot game from Play ‘N Go is non-stop action with 5 reels and 15 different pay lines.

Leprechauns are a well-known part of Irish folklore. They’re so well known that you can even find guides on the Internet on how to steal the little chap’s pot of gold from him! So what better mascot to transfer over to Irish themed online slot games?

Play ‘N Go has taken this one step further by mixing up the folklore of the Leprechaun with the history of Ancient Egypt. Two separate worlds, one fun game.

The story of ‘Leprechaun Goes Egypt’ sees the titular Leprechaun venturing to Ancient Egypt. There he bumps into the one and only Cleopatra (and also a mummy or two) on his adventure. Players won’t only be spinning the reels to get their hands on the loot the Leprechaun has stashed away in his pot of gold – but also the riches of Cleopatra!

All of this leads to a fun and wacky game for players who want to enjoy Irish themed slots but with a zany twist.

4. Finn and the Swirly Spin

Heavyweight casino game developers NetEnt are next on the list with ‘Finn and the Swirly Spin’, a 5 reel online slot game that has 25 paylines.

Released back in 2017, the game quickly became a fan favourite in both land-based and online casinos. This was mainly thanks to the compelling gameplay and top-notch graphics.

The game follows lucky little Leprechaun Finn on an adventure and has a new take on the classic reel system. The reel symbols are on stones that ‘swirl’ around the screen instead of spinning, adding an interesting twist and a nice layer of novelty to the game.

Matching 3 symbols will cause an explosion on the screen. Triggering these explosions allows you to access the several bonus rounds on offer. This includes an ultimate bonus which could see you finding Finn’s pot of gold at the end of the rainbow!

3. Racetrack Riches Megaboard

‘Racetrack Riches Megaboard’ is from iSoftBet and is another wacky Leprechaun themed slot. The game has Leprechauns racing around a track against each other in a bid to get first place and a pot of riches.

You’ve got 5 reels and 25 different paylines, and as with races in real life, the game is high variance. This means you have the chance to win big if you manage to trigger the bonus round. This bonus round adds a fun race feature into the mix as two horse racing leprechauns face off.

The high volatility of the slot means you’re going to be in with the chance of winning big amounts. This makes the game great for more seasoned players who know how lucrative these types of slots can be.

2. Slots O’ Gold

If you’re more of a fan of the Megaways style of online slots, you can’t miss this! The game is developed by Blueprint Gaming and is straight-up themed around Ireland. Expect symbols such as four-leaf clovers, tankards of stout, leprechauns and even a rainbow or two.

The big draw to ‘Slot O’ Gold’ is the fact it’s a Megaways game. This means that you’ve got a staggering 15,625 ways to win when you spin the reels. The main symbol to look out for is the lucky Leprechaun. When he makes an appearance you’re going to be in with a chance to boost your payouts significantly.

On top of this, many casinos will have the progressive jackpot feature with this slot game. This means you could be in for a huge win if you’re lucky enough to land it!

1. Rainbow Riches: Leprechauns Gold

‘Rainbow Riches: Leprechauns Gold’ sees the hit ‘Rainbow Riches’ slot from Barcrest take an Irish turn. Coming from Barcrest, you can expect a high-quality playing experience from start to finish with themed music and flashy visuals.

The well-known and loved ‘Rainbow Riches’ formula has a unique twist here. That twist is an added leprechaun helper who gives you a helping hand by throwing bonus symbols onto the reels.

You’re going to find colourful symbols awaiting you on the reels with the inclusion of a ‘big bet’ mode. Turning on the ‘big bet’ mode gives you the chance for an instant payout of between one and fifty times your stake. If upping your stake isn’t your style though, you’ve got plenty of mini-features to keep you busy!