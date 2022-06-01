The Most Influential Irish Boxing Stars On Instagram

It’s no secret that Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms. With over one billion monthly active users, it’s obvious that people can’t get enough of this photo-sharing app. And with the introduction of various growth tools and services, it’s become easier than ever to grow on this platform. The internet is full of guides on different Instagram-related topics that can help you learn how to unfollow everyone, for example, or how to use Instagram stories effectively. All in all, it has become the go-to platform for everything and anything.

Sport is an activity that more than half of the population participates in. When it comes to boxing, Irish boxing stars are highly ranked because of their awards and accomplishments, and the north and south of Ireland have produced vintage boxers to modern era boxers. Irish boxers on Instagram are flooded with Irish followers because of their love for boxing in Ireland. Irish boxers are influential, fearsome, skilled, and successful in boxing globally. Here are the most influential Irish boxers on Instagram.

1. Conor McGregor

Conor Mcgregor is one of the most influential Irish boxers on Instagram, with more than 45.4M followers. The boxer is known for his boosting and boxing content on the platform. He is a mixed attribute of boxing and martial art and had started his career in 2013, where he won a featherweight championship in 2015.

Conor’s popularity increased in 2017 after fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr., and he retired from MMA in 2020. Subsequently, the boxer has added more awards to his trove and received a professional boxing license in California. Some facts about the boxer;

The Instagram star is married to Dee Devlin and had a child in 2017.

He has no pre-fight ritual done by most MMA fighters.

Once arrested for robbery and criminal charges in 2019.

2. Katie Taylor

Katia Taylor is an Irish female boxer with over 528K followers on Instagram. The star has influenced female boxers internationally with her trove of achievements and awards. Her spotlight was raised in the Olympic 2012 Games after winning a gold medal and many European championships.

So far, Katie is undoubtedly the greatest Emerald Isle female fighter. She enjoys posting her achievements, fights, workouts, and adventure content on Instagram. She is also well decorated, and her reputation is still rising.

3. Mick Conlan

Michael Conlan is a boxer from Ireland with many awards, which earned him the nickname “Mick.” The star is known for his featherweight and super-bantamweight fights. He stands at 5 feet and 8 inches, making him short compared to most boxers, and he has a record for Southpaw with 16 fights and 16 wins with eight knockouts.

Michael has over 264K followers on Instagram with many awards such as Olympic medals, World armature Championship, and more. He is said to have a whopping sum of $4 million with many brand endorsements. He enjoys posting content about his wins, training, and relationship.

4. Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is a famous Irish boxer on Instagram with over 5.4M followers. The star is worth over 80 million pounds after being endorsed by ESPN. The Irish boxer’s performance and awards have earned him the nickname Gypsy King.

The Insta star has an uncontrollable temper and violence and has been charged with many offenses. Tyson is heavily built with 34 matches, 30 victories, 26 KOs, and 4 draws. He is married and enjoys posting content for fun. Most content posted are relationships, training, boosting, and adventures.

5. Carl Frampton

Carl Frampton is another Instagram influential boxer from Ireland. The star is from Belfast and has gone far in winning many awards since his spotlight in 2009. He is a Tiger’s Bay brawler with two heavyweight champions and an ambition to become the third division winner.

Carl has faced a popular defeat from Josh Warrington but is still training to return to his former glory. The Irish Instagram influencer has over 241.4K followers with adventure, workout, and training content for viewers.