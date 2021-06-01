The Kingdom Kid – Teen Kerry Prospect Turns Pro

The Irish professional ranks continue to swell with the addition of the latest talented teenage amateur.

Irish-Boxing.com can confirm that Kerry 18-year-old Liam Walsh has put pen to paper and signed a pro deal with Boxing Ireland Promotions.

The Sliabh Luachra BC graduate has linked up with legendary coach Tony Davitt – who will co-mange the prospect alongside Boxing Ireland – for an assault on the pros following a strong underage amateur career.

With the Castleisland club, Walsh won Kerry and Munster titles as well as competing at the national level and winning multiple box cup competitions.

Having grown into a rangy middleweight boxer, the Kingdom fighter is an interesting addition to the scene and one who veteran Davitt is extremely excited about.

Walsh joins Dominic Donegan, Danny Keating, and John Joyce in training under Davitt and is the latest addition to the Boxing Ireland Promotions stable following Owen Duffy and Robbie Burke.

A fight date for Walsh will be announced shortly.

Boxing Ireland Promotions are the team behind the Celtic Clash series – with the eleventh edition due to take place in Spain on June 26th and plans for Irish instalments before year’s end.