The Irish Youth Team selected to represent Ireland at European Youth Championships

The Ireland Youth Team to represent Ireland in the European Youth Championships has been confirmed.

24 young prospects will travel to Sofia to compete against the best Europe has to offer in their age group. The squad comprises of recent National Under-18 winners and will be captained by Bobbi Flood and Yazmin Meredith.

The tournament is being hosted by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation and takes place in Sofia.

The draw will take place on the evening of April 13th, and boxing begins on April 14th.

The Ireland Youth Squad:

48kg Georgia McGovern (Setanta )

48kg Patsy Joyce (Olympic )

50kg Katie O’Keefe (Kanturk)

51kg Adam McKenna (Holy Family )

52kg Esther Lambe (Setanta )

54kg Shakira Donoghue (Templemore)

54kg Gavin Ryan (Ratoath)

57kg Yasmin Meredith (Corinthians)

57kg John Donoghue (St Michaels Athy)

60kg Jason Nevin (Olympic )

63kg Winnie McDonagh (Neilstown)

63.5kg Tom McDonnell (Docklands)

66kg Gabrielle Mongan (Whitechurch)

67kg Jim Donovan (Our Lady of Lourdes)

70kg Laura Moran (St Annes)

71kg Bobbi Flood (Cabra)

75kg Emma Keating (Paulstown)

75kg Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown)

80kg Ryan Murphy (Neilstown)

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly (Clann Naofa)

81+kg Cliona Darcy (Tobar Pheadair)

86kg Nathan Ojo (Esker)

92kg David J McDonagh (Olympic )

92+kg Bernie Cawley (St Davids )

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coaches: James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J: Martin O’Neill