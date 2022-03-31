The Gentleman’s Sport – Ray Moylette refuses tainted Dalton Smith Victory

All Ray Moylette had to do to win was stay down.

After taking a shot where it hurts for the second time in his fight with Dalton Smith in Leeds last Saturday night, the Mayo fighter was offered a direct route to victory.

Whilst wincing in pain the referee informed Moylette his opponent would be disqualified and he would be handed victory if he couldn’t fight on.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter could have secured a DQ win, a WBC ranking title and almost certainly a lucrative offer to rematch the Matchroom star if he’d have just said he was in too much pain to carry on.

Leeds, UK: Dalton Smith vs Ray Moylette, WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title. 26 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

However, the European and World Youth’s gold medal winner’s pride wouldn’t allow him to walk that path to the winner’s circle. Moylette didn’t want his hand raised unless he’d earned it by proving himself the better man over 10 rounds.

As a result, he battled on and ultimately suffered a tenth-round stoppage defeat.

Speaking online today coach Pascal Collins confirmed the exchange with the referee and praised his fighter’s warrior spirit.

@raymoylette was informed by the Ref if he could not continue he would disqualify @daltonsmith08 & Ray would be @WBCBoxing Champion ! Ray replied No give me time Dont want to Win that Way 🙏🏼☘ Proper Warrior & @daltonsmith08 is a Class fighter who is destant for great things 🙏🏼🥊 pic.twitter.com/5kRIm1fi9r — Packie Collins (@packycollins) March 30, 2022

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom.