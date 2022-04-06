Taylor vs. Serrano – Who Wins?

When Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano meet at Madison Square Garden on the 30th of April it will usher in a new dawn for women’s sport, as two of the best female fighters to have ever walked the earth will battle it out for lightweight supremacy and the right to be called the greatest fighter of all time. For most of the online bookmakers listed at oddschecker, it is virtually impossible to split the two, with some online sports free bets likely to be wagered on the outcome being a 16/1 draw, such are the equal merits of both fighters. Here we take a look at the keys to victory for both women, in a fight that will be promoted and shouted from the rooftops by motormouth duo Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano Press Conference announcing their undisputed World Lightweight title fight on Saturday April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York. 7 February 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

More women than ever before are getting into boxing thanks to role models like Taylor and Serrano

The Bray Bomber

She was one of the most incredible Olympic athletes the world has ever seen, and rather than adapt her style to the pros, Katie Taylor has maintained the fleet-footed and high-punch output approach that won her so many gold medals.

It is this style and a sturdy chin that have made her virtually impossible to beat over the championship distance. The only fighter to have decoded the Irish fighter’s style is Delfine Persoon, who was unfortunate not to get the nod in their first encounter. Persoon’s approach was to punch with Taylor and bank on the fact that she carried more power, something she appeared to have proven to all those present, apart from the judges.

Taylor would be wise to learn from that narrow escape because Serrano is undoubtedly the power puncher of the two, having racked up 30 knockouts from 44 fights, compared to Taylor’s 6 knockouts from 20 bouts. Quick bursts of punches, followed by strong lateral movement and footwork should be the keys to a Taylor points triumph.

Jake Paul co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions at Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano Press Conference announcing their undisputed World Lightweight title fight on Saturday April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York. 7 February 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

There is a good chance that both fighters will hang up their gloves after this fight, with neither having anything left to prove in the sport

The Real Deal

While Taylor made her name predominantly in the amateur system, Serrano was blazing a trail on a dormant women’s pro scene, having previously dabbled in MMA and wrestling.

It is this background in mixed martial arts that could be used to her advantage, if she can rough Taylor up on the inside, something that few fighters have done to the Irish star. Another string to her bow is that she is a fearsome body puncher, having dispatched of the highly regarded Daniela Bermudez in 2021 with crippling body shot.

However, Serrano has shown that she can be outpointed, having dropped a decision to Swedish fighter Frida Wallberg back in 2012. To slow Taylor’s feet down, she will have to gain her respect early and not allow Taylor to throw eye catching flurries of punches.