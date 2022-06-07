Summer Time Step Up for Matthew Tinker

Matthew Tinker steps up to eight rounds this weekend.

The former St Francis amateur fights a yet to be confirmed opponent in what will be his first fight since his proposed Sky Sports fight with Dan Azeez [15(11)-0] was canceled last minute and in a manner that left a sour taste.

The light heavyweight appears on a Prestige Boxing Summer Time Brawl card set for Center Stage, Atlanta.

It appears a late notice bout but the fact it plays out over 8 rounds suggests Team Tinker may be maneuvering ‘Treedo’ toward a title fight.

Looking forward to getting back in the ring this weekend in Atlanta, GA 👊



Thanks as always for the support! pic.twitter.com/mjclwrGbGQ — Matthew Tinker (@MatthewTinker91) June 7, 2022

The southpaw has looked to move toward more significant action of late, first agreeing to fight the British champion, Azeez before calling out Galway’s Harley Burke [5(5)-0].

The Azeez fight fell through during fight week and speaking after Tinker said he was keen on revenge.

“I don’t have a bad word to say about Azeez but I want to fight him but I want to beat up Boxers poster boy,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“In the short build up to this fight he kept saying how he wanted revenge from an amateur fight. Once this issue is cleared up, lets really see if he wants revenge or was he just happy to build the fight seeing me as a soft touch coming in on 12 days notice.

“For me, I want revenge now, revenge for all my friends who traveled from the States, Ireland and Yorkshire spending their hard-earned money for the fight not to go ahead.”

Soon after he was suggesting Galway born New York raised Burke had turned down the chance to fight him.