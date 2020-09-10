Spainish clash helping ‘Real Deal’ Moran deal with his ‘head going under’

This Friday represents a ‘not feel sorry for myself’ mission as much as anything else for Dylan Moran [13(6)-1(1)].

The Waterford welterweight returns to the ring in Spain in a fight he took a two weeks notice to get him off the couch and back into the gym.

The 25-year-old wasn’t quite lazing around sulking, but was feeling the emotional effects of another big boxing set back.

Pre the pandemic Moran had a relatively lucrative contract, a promoter with serious influence in Germany and neighbouring countries and ranking title fight with Deniz Ilbay on the horizon.

Mid pandemic he was still training away, expecting an alteration of plans, but ultimately having his contract handed back, as PGP Boxing went bust.

Once the shock had wore off Moran admits his ‘head went under’ and it had a negative effect on him. So when the chance to fight in Spain this weekend came he seen is as an excuse to get back in the gym and to stop feeling sorry for himself.

“I came home from Liechtenstein and went about my business like nothing had happened then two weeks ago the reality of what had actually happened hit me. It sent my head under so that’s the main reason why I took this fight,” Moran told Irish-boxing.com.

“I needed something to make me get back in the gym and have something to focus on, something so I wasn’t sitting around feeling sorry for myself. I have to say a massive thanks to Conor Slater for making it happen.”

In truth Israel Munoz [2(0)-14(2)-0] shouldn’t cause Moran too much trouble, although with just two weeks notice there could be a potential banana skin element to any clash.

Moran isn’t overly worried and claims he comes fit and ready.

“I decided to take the fight two weeks ago so it’s a last minute one. Since then it’s all been mad a rush but I’m here now after putting some training in and on weight.”

The Pabellon Municipal, Sedavi hosted clash is just a keep busy bout, like a lot of fighters it’s one fight at a time for ‘The Real Deal’.

“I have nothing set in stone at the moment,” he adds when asked about long term plans.

“I just want to get a win this weekend to get the ball rolling again and then I’ll sit and think about what I’m gonna do and where I’m gonna go.”