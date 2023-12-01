Silver Lining – Three Irish boxers shoot for World Junior Silver today
Three Irish boxers will look to trade in bronze for World Junior Championship silver in Yerevan today.
Ireland’s medal winners John Donoghue, Mary McDonagh and Siofra Lawless will all look to step up one rung of the podium.
Olympic Mullingar’s Donoghue, who secured a medal with a knockout win on Thursday, boxes his fourth bout of the tournament when he takes on Greece’s Emmanouil Fotiadis for a slot in the final. The pair fight in Bout 12 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.
McDonagh, is in semi-final action against Akansh Phalaswal. The Sliabh Luachra BC light middleweight shares the ring with the Indian in Bout 6 in Ring B’s Afternoon Session.
Siofra Lawless makes her tournament debut having already won a bronze medal. The Four Kings BC talent contests against Georgia’s Ana Khvedelidze in Bout 4 of Ring B’s evening session.
Team Ireland
48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s
52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC
54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC
60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC
63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC
70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC
48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC
52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC
57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC
63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC
70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC
Team Manager
Anna Moore
Coaches
Brian Barry
Garry Kehoe
Amanda Spencer