Sharipova ready to KO Taylor and McGregor on the same night

Firuza Sharipova [14(8)-1] has warned Katie Taylor [19(6)-0] defeat is inevitable.

The Kazakh is confident she will cause the boxing upset of the year by dethroning lightweight queen on December 11.

Taylor will defend her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO against Sharipova at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool early next month.

Victory on a card that also hosts a Caomhin Agyarko fight should set up a massive 2022 showdown with Amanda Serrano for the Bray fighter.

However, the trailblazing fighter’s WBA mandatory and next opponent is confident she will ruin that proposed Madison Square Garden party.

Sharipova says she will make Taylor’s titles her own and will do so in style. The 27-year-old Taraz native says Taylor could enlist the help of UFC star Conor McGregor and it wouldn’t stop her from being stopped.

“December 11 I will make the biggest upset of the year! I’m going to take all of the belts from Katie Taylor and bring them to Kazakhstan. Nothing will help Katie Taylor. Even if Conor McGregor comes out in the ring with her — I’ll knock them both out,” Sharipova said online.

Of the challenger’s 14 wins eight have come via knockout and she comes into the world title bout having stopped four of her last five opponents.

Since turning over in 2016 undefeated two weight world champion Taylor has never been sent to the canvas or touched down.