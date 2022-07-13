Sean McComb to Make a Nuisance of Himself on Another Feile Card

It’s not a Feile fight night without Sean McComb [13(5)-1(1)].

That’s apparently the view of Conlan Boxing and Top Rank as they have added the popular Belfast fighter to the Return of the Mick card.

McComb is the latest addition to what is now a stacked bill and will fight at the SSE Arena on August 6, making his third consecutive Feile appearance in the process.

The bout will be ‘The Public Nuisance’s’ first fight this year and his first outing since he defeated Ronnie Clarke in May of 2021.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for the southpaw. He did previously call for a fight with Ray Moylette on the Michael Conlan undercard and has been name dropping Ohara Davies but both are unlikely to stand across the ring from ‘The Public Nuisance’ early next month.

Regardless Irish fight fans will be content to see McComb return and hopefully kick start a busy second half of the year.

Padraig McCrory, Lewis Crocker, Paddy Donovan, Kurt Walker, Kieran Molloy and Feargal Quinn will all fight on a Michael Conlan versus Miguel Marriaga undercard that also plays host all Irish fights between James McGivern and Tony McGlynn and Colm Murphy and Ruadhan Farrell. Tyrone McKenna plays chief support against Chris Jenkins.