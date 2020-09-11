Ryan O’Rourke excited about six stanza Spanish step up

Ryan O’Rourke [4(0)-0] is hoping to burn rather than blow the cobwebs off in sunny Spain this evening.

The 21-year-old has had quite a busy year all considering and goes into his fourth pro fight of 2020 on a card that includes Victor Rabei and Dylan Moran.

The Dubliner was the last Irish fighter to trade leather before lockdown, winning in England in March, yet still he feels he needs to rid himself of some rust.

“I can’t wait to get out and to get out in Spain. I want to dust the cobwebs off and get a few rounds in, and the weather won’t be to bad either which is a bonus,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

The eager pro novice progresses to six rounds just eight months after debuting and in just his fourth pro contest. O’Rourke seems to believe banking experience is a better progression route than massively eye catching performances.

As a result the Star Boxing fighter, who weighed in at 144lbs, feels it more important to become acquainted with what it’s like to do six pro rounds than to impress the Spanish crowd.

“There is a bit of both to be honest, you always want to impress, but it’s my first 6 rounder, so I don’t wanna go to mad tryna look good. I want to feel what it’s like over the longer rounds.”

With three fights in under three months at the start of the year, O’Rourke felt like he was cramming somewhat. He had months to get ready for his Spanish adventure and enjoyed the extra time in the gym

“Camp has been pretty much the same , just with a bit more time to get all the aspects of training in. It hasn’t been such a rush to cram everything into a 3 weeks period, which I’ve enjoyed about this camp.

Sonni Martinez [1(0)-3(0)] mans the opposite corner in Pabellon Municipal, Sedavi, O’Rourke is expected to defeat the Uruguayan, but is predicting a six high paced and hard rounds.

“I am expecting aggression, and someone who’s gonna come and have a fight , someone who’s gonna make me work for the 6 rounds,” he adds before stressing a desire to make it five fights in his debut year.

“I was hoping to get out there by the end of the year but with everything still going on , Its looking like it could be early next year.”