Headline News News Pro News 

‘Ryan, be ready’ – Dangerous Dutch fighter sends Ryan O’Rourke a message

Jonny Stapleton ,

‘Ryan, be ready’ is the short and almost eerie message Wilson Sanchez Mendes [2(2)-1(0)] has for Ryan O’Rourke [7(1)-0] ahead of their now eagerly anticipated eight-rounder this weekend.

The Dublin prospect takes on the powerful kickboxing convert, who was initially scheduled to fight Tiernan Bradley, on the All Eyez on Brussels 2 card.

The Dutch fighter’s record makes for interesting reading and his threat levels increase the more you dig into his past.

Mendes has been plying his trade in Germany and has been causing upsets away from home since he turned over.

Mendes has yet to fight a journeyman and holds stoppage wins over two previously undefeated Germans. Mendes also has a German away corner draw on his slate after going the distance with an 8-1-1 middleweight.

His duck egg was burst last time out but that defeat came against former Elite Turkish amateur Volcan Gockek. Add the fact the Rotterdam native is coming motivated and gunning for an upset win and 22-year-old O’Rourke faces a test akin to a BUI Celtic title fight.

Indeed having done his homework Irish-boxing.com’s Joe O’Neill believes the undefeated Dub heads into 50-50 action on a card that also see’s testing bouts for Keane McMahon, Tony Browne and John Cooney, as well as less dangerous bouts for Paddy Nevin and debutant Christian Preston.

Speaking on the Irish Boxing Insiders Podcast, O’Neill, an away fighter specialist, said: “This guy has an iron chin, has fought from super featherweight all the way up to middleweight, has an unbelievable tank. I have seen him knock out a 5-0 Austrian, I’ve seen him draw with a German middleweight who was 8-1, I saw him fight Volkan Gokcek, who fought David Oliver Joyce in an Olympic Box Off, he got battered but just kept on coming. Ryan O’Rourke has a real fight on his hands.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

No Ohara Davies distraction for Tyrone McKenna ahead of Benson battle

irishboxing

WATCH: Ryan Burnett’s first head-to-head with Lee Haskins

Joe O'Neill

Scott Quigg pulls out of Jono Carroll fight

Jonny Stapleton