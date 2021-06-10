Ry -Craft-y step up for Matthew Tinker next month

Matthew Tinker [6(5)-0] looks set for a ‘crafty’ July step up.

The former St Francis amateur returns to a Boxing Promotions card and trades leather at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center, Windham on July 30.

The southpaw takes on Michael Rycraft [4(3)-1(1)-1] over six in a fight that looks a step up on paper.

The 27-year-old America has three knockouts from four wins to his name but lost via stoppage when he made a step up attempt of his own last time out.

Still, on paper, he represents the best the New York based Scarborough fighter has agreed to face, although some may argue the case of former UFC fighter Leandro Silva.

The fight is the National Elite finalists third six rounder and should be his final fight before a genuine test.

Tinker has looked a class above on the Boston Boxing cards to date and has managed to stay busy while improving his record over the pandemic.

With crowds returning and bigger promoters returning to business there is more room for Tinker to get the kind of progressive fights he looks more than ready for.

The xx-year-old has been linked to profesional rematches with former amateur rivals Tony Browne and Joe Ward, both of whom plan to fight in New York on the regular.

First he has to overcome Rycraft in July on on the ever entertaining Boston Boxing cards.