Repeat or Revenge? Morrissey and Burke agree to rematch

A Jamie Morrissey [2(1)-0] versus Robbie Burke [3(2)-1(0)] repeat could be the main course served up at a domestic boxing feast next month.

Irish-boxing.com understands the super middleweights have agreed to re-run their Celtic Clash 12 small hall classic on Celtic Clash 13.

There is no official announcement as of yet but it’s understood the fight has been agreed and the 168lbs fighters will trade leather for the BUI Celtic title in Belfast in February.

Morrissey and Burke served up a Fight of the Year contender at very late notice when they fought in the Devenish in October.

Six rounds of constant action in front of passionate and vocal support left fans wanting more and prompted instant rematch talk.

What a show! Thanks all who came & who helped make the show run so smoothly. Great undercard & fantastic classic @CelticClash headliner to top it off.



Fair play to Jamie Morrissey & Robbie Burke for putting on such a trilling fight.#CelticClash13 will be announced next week! pic.twitter.com/w8Ll1ZFqF0 — BOXING IRELAND (@LoveIrishBoxing) October 3, 2021

Indeed, both fighters and Boxing Ireland promoter Lenoard Gunning declared run it again interest within minutes of the final bell.

It seems that interest remained in the months after as the pair have agreed in principle to fight on another Boxing Ireland card.

With longer lead in time, a prize up for grabs and more rounds the return has the potential to surpass the original in terms of anticipation, excitement and entertainment.

It’s believed Boxing Ireland are hoping to stack their first card of the new year with other all Irish fights. Dominic Donegan and Owen O’Neill have been heavily linked while Jake Hanney could fight Ray Moylette or Declan Geraghty depending on which grapevine you tap into.