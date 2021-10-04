Quigley tells Andrade ‘World Title is Coming Back to Ireland’

Jason Quigley warns Demetrius Andrade to expect a ‘ruthless and relentless’ challenger come November 19.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Quigley [19(14)-1] will fight ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade [30(18)-0] for the American’s WBO world middleweight belt, at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on November 19 – live worldwide on DAZN.

The Donegal favourite predicting the toughest camp of his career ahead the Matchroom promoted world title fight – and is promising Andrade his toughest night yet.

The Andy Lee trained 160lbser says he will be ruthless and relentless in preparation and warns he will maintain that approach and attitude when he gets through the ropes. Quigley is all set on doing everything he can to ensure he returns home a world champion.

“It’s time now for me to go and get what I deserve, what I’ve worked hard for. I’m going to enjoy the lead-up to this fight. It’s going to be ruthless and relentless – and that won’t change when I get into that ring,” said Quigley.

“That world title is coming back to Ireland, full stop.”

It’s proved a long hard road to the top for the Golden Boy promoted and Sheer Sports managed fighter but he isn’t celebrating securing a tilt.

The Worlds silver medal winner wants to make sure he takes that last step and reaches the sumit.

“This is everything that I’ve trained for, everything I’ve done in my career has been to put myself in this position,” Quigley added.

“I’m grateful and honoured to be in this position. It’s a great feeling, a great time for me.

“We’re not there yet, though. This is part of the journey to becoming a world champion. I’m one fight away now. I’m at the stage of my career now where it’s time to start challenging for and winning world titles.”

The WBO World Middleweight belt has been held twice by Irish boxers. Quigley’s coach, Andy Lee, defeated Matvey Korobov to land the title in 2014 in Las Vegas, while Steve Collins defeated Chris Pyatt, the defending champion, to win it in 1994.