Quality Performance Not Enough as Adam Hession Bows Out of World Championships

Adam Hession came so close to recording Ireland’s first 2021 World Championship win in Serbia this evening.

The Galway man proved his world credentials by playing his part in a high quality and highly entertaining 57kg last 32 clash.

However, despite a strong showing, Hession came out the wrong side of a split decision reverse, as Eduard Savvin defeated him to progress.

The Russian shaded the first two rounds by a 3-2 score and a big final round wasn’t enough for Hession to turn the tide.

The Monieva boxer’s debut ended in a 4-1 defeat losing out on a 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 scoreline.

The first round saw two quality operators go at each other. Hession proved he is a genuine world prospect with some quality action, variety and shot selection. However, his opponent was able to match him and took the first round on a 3-2 split.

It wasn’t quite tit for tat in the second as both fighters seemed to land at the exact same time throughout the first half of the stanza. Hession looked to up an already fast tempo even further in the last minute – and while his pressure seemed to tell on occasion it also allowed the Irish fighters fellow 21-year-old to counter and land clean.

It was another tight and entertaining innings and another one that was scored 3-2 the way of the Russian.

It left Hession needing a big third round and he appeared to produce it. The European Under-22 medal winner was a little more patient and looked to counter more than press the action and the tactic seemed to work. The Irish fighter looked the fresher and more accurate of the two and was confident he stole with a late late show.

However, it was Savvin’s hand that was raised and Hession got no reward for another impressive display.

AIBA World Elite Championships Belgrade Serbia

October 25th (Last 64)

67kh Eugene McKeever (Ireland) lost to Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev (Uzbekistan) 0-5

October 26th (Last 32)

51kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Aitila Bernath (Hungary) 1-4

Last 64

63kg Brandon McCarthy (Ireland) lost to Gianluligi Malanga (Italy) 0-5

October 27th (Last 64)

60kg JP Hale (Ireland) lost to Semiz Alicic (Serbia) 0-5

October 28th (Last 32)

57kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Eduard Savvin (Russia Boxing Federation)

October 30th Last 32)

48kg Rickey Nesbitt (Ireland) v Nodrjon Mirakhmador (Uzbekistan)

80kg Keyln Cassidy (Ireland v Arriaga Olvera (Mexico)

Irish squad

48 kg. Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family)

51 kg. Sean Mari (Monkstown)

57 kg. Adam Hession (Monieva)

60 kg. JP Hale (Star)

63kg. Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

67 kg. Eugene McKeever (Holy Family)

80 Kg. Kelyan Cassidy (St Saviors/ Crystal)

IABA President, Dom O’Rourke

Team manager, Peter O’Donnell

Coaches, Zaur Antia, Dmitry Dimitruk, Eoin Pluck