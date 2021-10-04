Prolong the Pain – Thomas O’Toole Wanted Debut to Last Longer

Thomas O’Toole [1(1)-0] did everything he could to prolong his pro debut but suggests he is hitting that hard, that banking rounds in Boston on Saturday week was always going to prove difficult.

The Galway fighter’s paid bow was short and in some respects not so sweet. The 2019 National Elite light heavyweight champion stopped Francisco Alriri Neto on the “Fight Night on the Charles at Mosley’s III” card, at Mosley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts – and did so within a round.

O’Toole dropped the Brazilian three times in the first stanza before proceedings were called to a halt. The manner of the win delighted the large Boston support but O’Toole claims he would have liked to get to some pro rounds under his belt.

In fairness, Neto was always likely to fold against a now former elite amateur but ‘The Kid’ suggests the fact he has found his man strength played a part in it happening so early – and points out he could have got the job done quicker if he wanted.

“I didn’t really have a chance to assess the performance because it was short night,” he explains when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I wanted the rounds, and people could tell because I waited about 30 seconds to throw a punch. I wanted to get that feeling of being back in the ring. I know my level and what I could’ve done but what good is it running at an opponent,” he adds before revealing he wanted there to be an element of art to the inevitable destruction.

“I wanted to score clean shots and pick my punches and do it slowly to get the rounds, but like I said I’ve come into my power so I knew once I landed with the smaller gloves it was going to be it.”

While there wasn’t a whole lot of in ring learning done by the light heavyweight prospect he did get the chance to experience fight night and all its trimmings.

It appears the Celtic Eagles graduate has the kind of following and backing from that will help him develop into a name out of Boston. He enjoyed the red carpet treatment dished out by Fight Locker over the weekend and the full on bagpipe ring walk in particular.

“The reaction and support was great,” he beams. “I know a lot of people over there and they all came out and supported me. The ring was great, emotional even.”

One person whose support counted more than any others was fellow Connemara man Sean Mannion, the former world title challenger whose footsteps the southpaw wants to follow in.

“Having Sean was a blessing especially since my coach Pawel Popko couldn’t go it was great to have him.”

With his studies out of the way Gaeilgeoir O’Toole is now going full time and ready to move onto the next station on the five fight plan.

“There’s a 5-10 fight plan for me but we will see. I’m just eager to get back in there. I’m going full time training so I’m excited to see what I can do.”