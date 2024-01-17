Pro Coaching role for Phil Sutcliffe Jr

There is a new Phil Sutcliffe in the world of pro coaching.

Philip Sutcliffe Jr will continue the family business following in his famous father’s footsteps by joining the pro coaching fraternity.

The Australian-based Dubliner agreed to coach Joel Camilleri and will train the 33-year-old Melbourne native moving forward.

The former Crumlin amateur known affectionately in Irish boxing circles as ‘Young Phil’s first fight as a professional coach will be a title bout.

‘Cama KO’ will defend his WBA Oceania middleweight title against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent in Adelaide on April 3.

Speaking online about the link up Camilleri said: “The relocation to Sydney meant having to find myself a new trainer, which for me at this time of my career was a decision I had to sit on for a little while.

“I needed someone who was as passionate about the sport as I am, someone who understood my intentions for the remainder of my career.

“Phil Sutcliffe comes from a fighting family, being trained and mentored by his father Philip Sutcliffe snr , a two time Olympian and the Head Trainer of Crumlin Boxing Club in Ireland.

“We have started our preparations for our first mission, my WBA Oceania Middleweight Title defence April 3rd in Adelaide. We have work to do!”

In truth Sutcliffe has been coaching for a long time, playing his part in Crumlin from a very young age and being around the pro camps of Willie Casey and the like. He has also been sharing his knowledge since relocating to the other side of the world. However, he now joins a growing list of young Irish pros making a name for themselves in pro corners.