Paddys Day Power Parade – Roach Back’s Walsh to Stop Mexican

Freddie Roach has backed Callum Walsh [1(1)-0] to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with a knockout win.

The only Irish fighter to be trading leather on the ultimate green day takes on Gael Ibarra [5(4)-6(5)] over six rounds on a 360 Promotions card at the Quiet Cannon Country Club.

The Sonora, Mexico fighter represents a test for a young fighter in just his second fight, he comes to the ring with four knockouts from five wins. Ibarra, who is only 18, also has six defeats to his name but those defeats have come against fighters with more experience than the Irish prospect.

It’s a solid enough record but one that doesn’t worry Hall of Fame coach Roach, the Wild Card boss believes the Cork 21-year-old will register a second successive career stoppage tonight.

“I think he’ll get a knockout somewhere along the way. He’s a good puncher and I watched the tape of his opponent, he’s a good opponent but I think Callum is a little too much for him.”

360 Promotions boss Tom Loeffler is another excited by the European Junior medal winners’ potential – and the experienced fighter maker, who has worked with Gennady Golovkin and Klitschko brothers, points out he knows how to promote heavy-handed fighters.

“I’ve done well with big punchers and Callum is along those same lines. He’s very aggressive, a big puncher and he fits perfectly into Freddie’s training program, so I think we’ll see a lot of excitement in the ring from Callum.”

“We’re really excited about working with Callum,” he adds ahead of the UFC Fight Pass fight.

“The splash that he made in his pro debut really was something to behold. Having Irish fans flying over to LA for his pro debut was something that really impressed and surprised me.”