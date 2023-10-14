Owen O’Neill apologizes to ‘heartbroken’ Declan Geraghty

Owen O’Neill has apologized to Declan Geraghty after their scheduled Irish welterweight title fight was cancelled.

The Belfast and Dublin boxers were due to trade leather in an eagerly anticipated title fight on tonight’s MHD card.

However, the BUI cancelled the fight after ‘The Operator’ failed to make the 147lbs limit.

At 10lbs over the limit yesterday, the former BUI Celtic light middleweight title holder was aware he wasn’t going to come in on the limit but turned up to the weigh-in to apologize to ‘Prettyboy’ in person.

He also said sorry publicly, posting on social media.

“I’m absolutely gutted to say my Irish title fight is off, I couldn’t make the weight, I give it my absolute all, I tried my hardest up until the last min. I’m sorry to my opponent Deco as he missed this opportunity too. I knew this morning that there wasn’t a safe chance in making the weight and I still showed up to the weigh in to apologise to Deco, I’ve had it done on me before and it’s not nice, I’m sorry mate.

“To everyone who bought tickets I’m sorry hoping to still get a run out and do an exhibition. Thank you to Mark Dunlop for this huge opportunity for me and gutted I have let this one slip. I wanted to dedicate this fight to my Nanny who passed away at the start of camp, I told her that I would win the belt for her, I’m sorry Nanny I have let you down. I will make up for it.”

To his credit, Geraghty avoided lambasting O’Neill and was courteous when they met in person.

However, he did admit to being heartbroken after seeing another opportunity to win a prestigious strap slip through his fingers.

“Probably physically in the best shape of my life,” he said online.

“Tomorrow’s Irish Title Fight with Owen is called off as Owen is 11 pound over the weight and the Board won’t sanction the fight for the Irish title. Nothing in this game surprises me but keeps breaking my heart.