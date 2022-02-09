‘Olympic Medal First then World Champion’ – U18 Irish Champ Patsy Joyce Dreaming Big

It won’t come as a surprise to anyone that follows Patsy Joyce on social media that the Mullingar talent has big boxing plans.

The Olympic BC teen has made it known he wants to go to the very top – and did so again after claiming another Irish title last weekend.

Joyce picked his seventh Irish title as he was crowned 48kg Under-18 National Champion after receiving a walk-over in the final.

The prospect, whose cousin Jason Nevin also celebrated national honours, was keen to let people know they will see him win bigger and better accolades in the future.

“I’ll hopefully win a European gold medal in April and then long term hopefully the Olympic Games,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“An Olympic medal first then professional; world champion,” he adds with a smile.

Speaking on taking the title on a walkover he adds: “After losing all the weight and everything, then he just pulls out. it’s hard.”