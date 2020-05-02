“Ohara is tryna’ make a comeback fight for after the demolishing I’m giving him” – McKenna opens up about Davies-Fowler beef







Ohara Davies is feuding with Anthony Fowler to take his mind off the Golden Contract final defeat he knows is coming his way, claims upcoming foe Tyrone McKenna.

‘The Mighty Celt’ and ‘Two Tanks’ are set to fight it out for a six figure multi fight deal with a promoter rumoured to be Top Rank in the decider of the unique tournament.

However, Davies has recently become involved in a very public spat with fellow divisive character Anthony Fowler.

In what looked like the ultimate fight building exercise, the pair swapped insults on Thursday in an ePress Conference hosted by Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

McKenna could easily feel put out by the whole scenario, but is happy to watch the new rivalry form.

The southpaw claims it not only brings more eyes to his clash with Davies, he argues it proves the Londoner is concerned about their decider.

The Pete Taylor-coached Belfast light welter believes his pending opponent is that worried about the Golden Contract final he is using the Liverpudlian as a distraction and as a comeback plan.

“He can talk shit to whoever he wants. It just makes the public want me to smash him even more,” McKenna told Irish-Boxing.com.

“I’ve actually had some great publicity from all this, so keep it going even pick a new target its great for me,” he adds before he refutes suggestions he is being over looked.

“If anything it shows how much Ohara thinks about me. He had to take his mind off the beating I’m going to give him so he started a beef with a new boxer. Ohara already knows he’s beat so he is tryna’ make a big comeback fight for after the demolishing I’m giving him. In fairness it’s a smart move.

“Eddie [Hearn] even knows I’m gonna’ beat Ohara and said that the Fowler fight is still there after I beat him.”

With so much on the line in the Golden Contract, Davies would be mad to take the Liverpool over Belfast route.

Indeed, McKenna is unruffled by Davies and Fowler’s public spat to the extent were he has no issue with it continuing.

“My fight is contracted, it’s signed and sealed. There is no way that the bum that is Ohara Davies can dodge me now, no matter how badly he wants to,” added the Lenadoon man.

Elaborating further, McKenna believes the histrionics from the English pair raises his profile, draws more attention to his Davies clash and encourages people to support him.

“My message to them would be keep talking shit. They are only building my fight up in the process and getting people behind me cause of how annoying Ohara is,” he adds before revealing he wasn’t surprised to see the verbal sparring.

“Ohara Davies is Ohara Davies he loves arguing with anyone that will bite, so the constant back and forth with him and Fowler isn’t surprising at all.”