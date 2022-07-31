“None of them can take my Power’ – McKenna calls out Benn and Marku

Stevie McKenna [12(11)-0] was name-dropping big names after dropping another opponent on Saturday night.

The KO keen welterweight told both Florian Marku and Conor Benn he wanted to fight them after he registered victory on the Billiam Smith- Chamberlin Boxxer card in Bournemouth.

‘The Hitman’ doesn’t believe either would handle his power and let his fight intentions be known.

“I want big fights. I want Marku, I want Conor Benn any of them,” McKenna said after a second-round stoppage win.

McKenna’s twelfth career win came on a Boxxer show and was broadcast on Sky Sport’s YouTube channel, a promotional outfit and platform the Albanian Marku is aligned to.

Naturally, their interest lay there ahead DAZN’s Benn and when pushed further on that fight McKenna continued: “I’ve called Marku out a few times and I haven’t heard anything from him but if anything happens to his opponent I’ll fly out to Albania, I’ll fight him in the morning.”

McKenna was speaking after becoming the first man to stop Argentine Facundo Alberto Rojas. ‘The Hitman’ produced a typically aggressive performance to get the job done inside two – and stressed it was always going to be that way.

“I wasn’t messing about,” he adds.

2nd Round Knockout Victory 💪🏻💥

Thanks to everyone for all the messages and support. On to the next one 🥊🇮🇪 12-0 11 KOS@SkySportsBoxing @HennessySports @boxxer #Hitman pic.twitter.com/qyZkeConr5 — Stevie McKenna (@stevie_mckenna) July 30, 2022

“I went in there and traded it out with him. I knew I was the stronger guy and if I caught him with a good shot he’d go down. Any fight you watch me I’m going in there to put on an entertaining fight for everyone. I’ve power in both hands.2”

The win was the Monaghan fighter’s eleventh via stoppage from 12 fights. However, he warns he is more than just a power-punching pressure fighter.

“I can adjust. I can fight anyway, on the back foot, southpaw or orthodox but I know when I go in there mixing it with those guys none of them can take my power. I’m 6’1, I have a long-range and I swing in the shots. That’s just a wee small percentage of what I can do I’ve plenty more tricks up my sleeve,” he adds before turning things back to early nights.

“I’m one of the deadliest finishers in boxing. When I see blood I go for the kill.”