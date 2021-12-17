‘Next level crazy’ Tyrone McKenna close to BIG fight

‘Crazy’ Tyrone McKenna’s desire to entertain has seen him turn down a winnable eliminator in favour of fighting one of the best light welterweights on the planet according to Jamie Conlan.

The Conlan Boxing boss, who helps guide the career of the Belfast southpaw, told Irish-boxing.com a fight with former unified world champion Regis Prograis [26(22)-1(0)] looks very likely for the first part of 2022.

It’s not the fight the former world title challenger wanted for the serial entertainer but one he was told to secure. Conlan was delighted with himself having worked to get ‘The Mighty Celt’ an eliminator of sorts with British and Commonwealth champion Sam Maxwell – only for McKenna [22(6)-2(0)-1] to burst his bubble.

The Oliver Plunketts graduate had other ideas and let the fighter turned fight maker know.

“I said let’s fight Sam Maxwell in an eliminator, I think it’s a good fight with something at the end of it,” Conlan explains when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“He just told me to ‘f*ck off’. I honestly thought I was bringing him good news but he said ‘that’s bad news’. Tyrone is different, very different. He is the next level crazy… try and explain to him to take a certain fight to set up a good fight here, or go this way and take advantage of this opportunity… he doesn’t want to listen.”

Former unified world champion Prograis recently revealed he was McKenna keen, saying he wanted to see just how tough the serial entertainer is.

The American didn’t take too kindly to ‘The Mighty Celt’ telling him he had no chance of defeating the man who took his two titles off him back in 2019, Josh Taylor, in a rematch – or the fact the six-foot plus southpaw poked fun at his height.

Upon confirming war lover McKenna was at his weight the suitably insulted Texas native called him out and ‘The Mighty Celt’ said he was happy to oblige.

The online back and fort inspired dialogue between the fighters’ teams and Conlan says the fight is very close to being made.

“The main thing is Tyrone is in talks for a massive fight, which looks likely now for the first part of next year. There are still some things to sort out of course but it’s looking good for Tyrone.”