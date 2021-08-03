New York Triller wins for Joe Ward and Matthew Tinker

Light heavyweights Joe Ward and Matthew Tinker registered victories in New York tonight.

The former amateur rivals were appearing in separate fights at Madison Square Garden Theatre and on the first installment of Triller Fight Club’s ‘TrillerVerz’ series, which is set to run on Tuesday nights monthly for the next year, bringing together boxing and Verzuz rap/DJ battles.

Neither managed to get air time on the stream but both did see action and added wins to their records.

Former amateur sensation, Ward returned to the New York complex that hosted his nightmare pro debut and beat an undefeated American.

The Moate BC graduate outpointed Troy Williams over six. Indeed, the Murphys and DiBella prospect registered a shut-out 60-54 x3 win to make it four wins since December.

Monroe, Louisiana native, Willams came into the fight unbeaten, with four knockout wins and a step-up draw to his name but was no match for a fighter of the talent of Ward.

Tinker also stepped up early on the card, as he took on Michael Rycraft, an American with a winning record. The former St Francis amateur managed to stop the New York native. Rycraft was pulled out by his corner and didn’t come out for the third round of a fight scheduled for four.

The win sees Tinker improve to 7-0 with six knockouts, while Rycraft slips to 4-2-1. Ward moves to 4-1 while his opponent Willams drops to 5-1-1.