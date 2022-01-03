National U22 and U18 Championships Return

The IABA have confirmed dates for the first two National tournaments of 2022.

Both the U22 and U18 National Championships will take place over the course of a month, gloving off on January 14 with a February 14 finals night.

Both eagerly anticipated tournaments will play out in the National Stadium.

Entries are now open and clubs have until January 7 to enter fighters. The draw will take place on January 11 at the South Circular Road venue.

Entry requirements and entry forms are available on the IABA website.

The last the National U22 Championships took place was as far back as January of 2019 the finals line up from that night can be seen below:

National Men’s and Women’s U/22 Championships National Stadium Dublin

48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) V Courtney Daly (Crumlin)

49kg Jack O’Neill (Corpus Christi) V Regan Buckley (St Teresa’s)

51kg Caitlyn Fryers (Immaculata) V Niamh Early (Ryston)

52kg Mark Corcoran (Corinthians) V Adam Hession (Monivea)

54kg Orinta Ringyte (Riverstown) W/O

56kg Colm Murphy (St Georges) V John Paul Hale (Star)

57kg Mary Geraghty (St Anthonys) W/O

60kg Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan) V Isobella Hughes (Mount Tallant)

60kg Patryk Adamus (Drimnagh) V David O Joyce (Ballymun)

64kg Shauna O’Callaghan (Clann Naofa) W/O

64kg Matthew McCole (Dungloe) V Pierce O’Leary (Dublin Docklands)

69kg Clodagh Greene (Crumlin) V Elice Elliott (South Meath)

69kg Aaron Daly (Castlebar) V Patrick Donovan (OLOL)

75kg Renee Roche (Castlebar) V Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea)

75kg John Joe Nevin (Crumlin) V Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg No Entries

81kg Sean Conroy (Castlebar) V Kelyn Cassidy (St Saviours/Crystal)

81+kg Nell Fox (Rathkeale) W/O

91kg Kevin Sheehy (St Francis) V Thomas Maughan (Cavan)

91+kg Luke Hall (Crumlin) V Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)