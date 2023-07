National Senior Cadet Championship FINAL RESULTS

Photo and results courtesy of Matthew Spalding @theboxersphotographer

33kg Daithi McNamee (Two Castles) W/O 37kg Aleksej Lazic (St Nicholas) defeated Robert Quinn (St Pauls) 39kg Tarik Bozkaya (East Meath) defeated Oscar Conway (Ratoath) G42kg Jasmine McCarthy (Templemore) defeated Emily Midwinter (Rosslare) 42kg Jake Kelleher (Ratoath) defeated Mason Moran (Dungarvan) G44kg Abbey Molloy (Sacred Heart D) defeated Keely Stevens (Charlestown) 44kg Oliver Plachta (St Francis) defeated Michael O’Reilly (St Pauls W) G46kg Isabel Nolan (Santry) defeated Ella Thompson (Dunboyne) 46kg Ryan Grimley (Armagh) defeated James McCann (St Monicas) G48kg Lauren Crinnion (Fr Horgans) W/O G50kg Shakila Cairns (Fr Horgans) W/O G52kg Grace Conway defeated Chloe Cox (Setanta L) G54kg Tegan Farrelly (Dunboyne) defeated Chelsea Jordan (Muskerry) 54kg Calvin Doyle (Olympic L) defeated Johnny McDonagh (Charleville) G57kg Irene O’Neill (Charleville) defeated Sienna Fitzpatrick (Jobstown) 57kg Patrick Kelly (Kilmyshall) defeated Louis Griffin (Kilfenora) 60kg David McDonagh (Spartacus) defeated Dylan Kelly (Swords) 66kg Pat Corcoran (Titans) defeated David Nevin (Elite Mullingar) 80kg Johnny Sweeney (Olympic C) defeated Owen Piegza (Enniskerry) 86kg Paddy Sweeney (Galway) defeated Cathal Moffatt (Ballymote)

48kg Jimmy Maughan (Docklands) 0/5 Aaron Keogh (Drimnagh) 50kg Daniel Joyce (Elite Mullingar) 0/5 Jamsie Casey (Sliabh Luachra) 52kg Christian Doyle (Olympic L) 5/0 Caoilte Jones (Sacred Heart U) G60kg Saoirse O’Riordan (Cove) 1/4 Robyn Wolverson (Dublin Docklands) G63kg Siofra Lawless (Four Kings) 5/0 Katelyn Butler (St Colmans) 63kg John Donoghue (Olympic L) 5/0 Edward Ward (Olympic C) G66kg Sarah Murphy (St Brigids Kildare) 0/5 Saoirse McCarthy (St Pappins) G70kg Mary McDonagh (Sliabh Luachra) 5/0 Chloe Poleon (Dunboyne) 70kg MJ Burke (Sliabh Luachra) 0/5 Alex Noonan Carmody (Riverstown) 75kg Chulain McDonnell (Whitechurch) 1/4 Shay O’Dowd (Swords) G80kg Nina Wirsam (De Courcey) 5/0 Katie Boland (Dublin Docklands) G80+kg Ellie May Mahon (Bunclody) W/O 114kg Martin Delaney (St Munchins) W/O

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years