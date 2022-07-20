Nathan Watson Excited as Ace Boxing Have Big Move up their Sleeve

Nathan Watson [8(2)-0] is excited to see what Ace Boxing have up their sleeve for him next.

The Belfast light middle conclusively proved he was next step ready with an impressive victory at the Mansfield Tavern just over a week ago.

The 25-year-old shut out Fano Kori in Queensland over six rounds to improve his record to 8-0.

The win should also see a fighter, who has been deemed to be on the verge of a domestic title fight for nigh on a year, close in on a tilt.

Watson didn’t quite share the specifics when it comes to his next move but did reveal he was excited by what his team have suggested awaits.

“From speaking with my team after the fight I’m really excited for the next one,” Watson told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m trusting the process and the plans my team Ace Boxing group and coach John Bastable have. The future is looking good.”

Reflecting on his win over Kori, a Perth based Sudan native with upset previous, he said: “It was a good step up fight for me, my team had the right idea with his record as he was an experienced amateur also and a State champion. I was glad to get the win. It would have been nice to get him out of there earlier but I just took that bit longer to get warmed into the fight. Although it was nice to win all the rounds.”

The light middle and middleweight divisions in Ireland are starting to heat particularly when it comes to fighters with a similar level of experience to the fighter on the up Down Under.

Watson has expressed a desire to fight at home previously but hasn’t considered putting his name in the domestic mix as of yet, although he does claims an all-Irish fight is on the wish list.

“I’ve never actually eyed up any Irish fighters to be honest but down the line, a domestic fight back home would be special.”