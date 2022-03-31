Headline News Pro News 

NABA middleweight title fight confirmed for Connor Coyle

Jonny Stapleton

Connor Coyle [15(7)-0]has been handed the chance to take a big stride toward a top 10 middleweight ranking.

The Derry 160lber will challenge for the NABA middleweight gold title next month.

Coyle hinted strap season was fast approaching when speaking to Irish-boxing.com and Fire First Boxing confirmed as much today.

‘The Kid’ will challenge for the belt against a yet to be confirmed opponent at the Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando on May 21st.

The Americas title should provide a WBA ranking and will help the 31-year-old’s ‘big-fight-by-the-end-of-the-year’ hopes.

The strap was won by both Andy Lee and Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan and should come with a step-up opponent for the Derry middle.

The title was last on the line when Michael Moore and Anthony Lenk fought in January. However, Moore came in 4.5 pound over the limit meaning he didn’t pick up the title when he beat his fellow American. As a result, the belt which was last seen around the waste of Jose de Jesus Macias remains vacant.

Coyle was last seen stopping Brazilian Rodrigo Lopes with relative ease on the ‘Down and Dirty’ card in Melrose, Massachusetts in February.

Jonny Stapleton

